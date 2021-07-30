Nigeria: No Plans to Ban Women Drivers in Kano - Govt

Pixabay
29 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Kano — Kano State government on Thursday said there were no plans to ban women drivers in the state.

The state's Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba stated this while reacting to news making round that the govt planned to disallow women regardless of any faith from getting behind the wheel.

Garba described the news as fallacious saying the government had at no time contemplated it.

According to the statement, "the story, which could not be traced to any credible source, was nothing but the imaginary thinking of the authors.

Blasphemy: Kano govt files additional charges against Islamic cleric, Abduljabbar

"The trending story lacks any credibility and that is why it is wholly attributed to a source that cannot be substantiated," it added.

Garba pointed out that if at all there was such plan, the state government does not have to be involved in any secretive meeting to decide on a critical issue that has to do with its teeming populace.

The commissioner stated further that even Saudi Arabia which for decades had laws that sanctioned women from driving has, after all, lifted the ban in 2018.

He said it was interesting that some of the scholars quoted to have supported the alleged ban have already disassociated themselves from the purported story.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X