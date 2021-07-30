Nigeria: Cholera Kills 169 in Kano, 191 Hospitalized, Official Says

Kano State Government has said the cholera outbreak that ravaged the 44 local government areas of the State has killed 169 people while another 191 are currently hospitalized.

The Director of Public Health of the Kano State Ministry of Health, Dr Ashiru Rajab, confirmed this in an interview with newsmen.

Dr Rajab said the casualties were recorded in the State within the last three months, adding that a total of 5,221 people were affected with the disease, while 4,860 have been discharged.

According to him, 191 people affected were currently receiving treatments in various health facilities in the State.

While assuring the public of their efforts to address the problem, the director urged members of the public to embark on environmental sanitation and personal hygiene, especially in the rural communities.

"We have recorded 5,221 cases in the last three months. About 4,860 were treated and discharged.

"Currently, we have 191 active cases in different facilities across the State, while 169 deaths were recorded across the 41 local government areas of the State," Dr Rajab said.

He added: "Kano State Government had embarked on a massive sensitization and enlightenment campaign to the general populace, especially the rural dwellers, on measures needed to be implored in maintaining environmental and personal hygiene to avoid outbreaks.

"Similarly, the government had provided the needed medications such as fluids, drugs and other essential facilities in government hospitals geared towards addressing the menace."

Daily Trust recently reported that a total of 479 people have been killed in the current outbreak of Cholera in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest situation report.