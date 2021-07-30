Kenya: Nyeri Residents Shun Second Covid-19 Jab as Infections Rise

29 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Irene Mugo

Over 10,000 people in Nyeri have not received their second dose of the covid-19 vaccine even as the number of infections in the county continue to rise.

In the last two months, the county has lost 32 people to the disease while the weekly positivity rate shoots up to 35 per cent according to data collated by the department of health.

According to Governor Mutahi Kahiga, there has been a surge in Covid-19 infections in the county, which is straining hospitals.

So far, all hospitals are full to the brim and the county is considering turning the Othaya Level IV Hospital into an infectious disease unit with a bed capacity of 50.

The county has so far recorded 2,592 cases and 152 deaths.

Currently, 61 patients are admitted to hospitals across Nyeri, with 38 of them on supplementary oxygen. This translates to 60 per cent of total admissions.

Infections in school

Health Services Director Nelson Muriu said that out of 118 students who were tested, 104 were positive with 87 being borders and 17 day scholars.

"All have recovered and have been sent home," he said.

In addition, he noted that the county has sent samples to Kisumu to identify the dominant variant in Nyeri, which is suspected to be the Delta variant.

Nyeri County Commissioner Lyofford Kibaara, who co-chairs the Covid-19 response committee in the county, ordered that the available doses be used to vaccinate anyone who wishes to receive the first dose.

"And to mitigate the rising numbers, the county has suspended all public gatherings for the next 30 days," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X