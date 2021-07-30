Kenya: Nyeri Residents Shun Second Covid-19 Jab as Infections Rise

Over 10,000 people in Nyeri have not received their second dose of the covid-19 vaccine even as the number of infections in the county continue to rise.

In the last two months, the county has lost 32 people to the disease while the weekly positivity rate shoots up to 35 per cent according to data collated by the department of health.

According to Governor Mutahi Kahiga, there has been a surge in Covid-19 infections in the county, which is straining hospitals.

So far, all hospitals are full to the brim and the county is considering turning the Othaya Level IV Hospital into an infectious disease unit with a bed capacity of 50.

The county has so far recorded 2,592 cases and 152 deaths.

Currently, 61 patients are admitted to hospitals across Nyeri, with 38 of them on supplementary oxygen. This translates to 60 per cent of total admissions.

Infections in school

Health Services Director Nelson Muriu said that out of 118 students who were tested, 104 were positive with 87 being borders and 17 day scholars.

"All have recovered and have been sent home," he said.

In addition, he noted that the county has sent samples to Kisumu to identify the dominant variant in Nyeri, which is suspected to be the Delta variant.

Nyeri County Commissioner Lyofford Kibaara, who co-chairs the Covid-19 response committee in the county, ordered that the available doses be used to vaccinate anyone who wishes to receive the first dose.

"And to mitigate the rising numbers, the county has suspended all public gatherings for the next 30 days," he said.