Kenya: Sports Fraternity Condoles With CS Amina After Husband's Death

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, and opposition leader Raila Odinga have led Kenyans in mourning businessman Khalid Ahmed, the husband to Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohamed.

Ahmed died Thursday in Nairobi after a short illness.

"My deepest condolences to my colleague and friend Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, the children, and the extended family as they come to terms with the sudden passing away of Mr. Ahmed," said the President in his condolence message.

"I pray that God the Almighty grants you the fortitude and grace to go through this difficult period."

Ruto added: "He was a gifted businessman who devoted to uplifting the lives of people through social responsibility initiatives.

"May God the Almighty grant you and your family fortitude to beat the loss. Poleni sana," Odinga wrote on Twitter.

Other leaders who shared their condolences include veteran politicians Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, Hassan Joho, and former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya.

"The late was a loving family man and a renowned businessman," said Mudavadi.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-k) boss Paul Tergat noted Ahmed's death was a big blow to the sporting fraternity in Kenya, while FKF president Nick Mwendwa also shared his condolences to the deceased's family.

"May his soul Rest in Peace, and may you find solace, dear CS, during these trying times," added Mwendwa.

Ahmed distinguished himself as an industrialist determined to make a positive impact on whatever he laid his hands on. He was a father figure to not only his family but to those with whom he crossed paths in his daily life as an industrialist and philanthropist," observed Athletics Kenya in a statement.

"Mr. Ahmed was personally known to me as an astute businessman, a man of great virtues and whose integrity and honesty was above board and worth emulating," noted Nyamweya.

Besides her current workstation, Mohamed has served as the CS for Foreign Affairs and Education in President Kenyatta's cabinet.

The deceased's burial arrangements are ongoing.