The rings at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Cape Town — South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke with a stunning world record time of 2:18.95, the Tokyo 2020 website reports.

This is South Africa's first Olympic gold in the Tokyo games.

News24 reports that Schoenmaker timed her race to perfection, sitting behind American Lilly King for the first 100m before making her move over the last 100m.

The previous world record, set by Denmark's Rikke Moller Pedersen at the World Championships in 2013, was 2:19.11.