Kenya: Lionesses Start Olympics Campaign With Black Ferns Loss

29 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The national women's rugby sevens team, The Kenya Lionesses, started their Olympic Games campaign on a losing note, going down 29-7 to Rio 2016 silver medalists New Zealand on Thursday.

The Black Ferns ran in five tries, one of which was converted while the Lionesses only try of the game was dotted down by Christabel Lindo.

The Lionesses will next play Russia in their second Pool A match at 1pm and will look to clinch victory to keep their Cup Quarters hopes alive.

The Lionesses were punished for their own mistakes after being pinned by the New Zealanders in their own half straight from kick off.

Stacey Fluhler dotted down New Zealand's first try just 54 seconds into the game, stretching out on the left to cross over the line after Kenya skipper Philadelphia Olando failed to pick out the kick off and her touch handing the Black Ferns a line out for possession.

They went 12-0 up via another try on the left channel when Kenya lost possession again and the New Zealand girls swung the ball patiently to the left before Michaela Blyde touched down for the second and the conversion slicing the posts.

The Rio 2016 silver medalists stretched 17-0 out again after Kenya lost possession. The Kenyan girls couldn't pick out their own line out and New Zealand took advantage, swinging once again to the left before the experienced Portia Woodman earned a try.

Kenya however ensured they got at least one back with the last play of the openinghalf when they finally crossed the halfway mark.

They chose to play the ball off the tackles and Lindo sneaked in between two markers to dot down and the try converted as they went to the break trailing 17-7.

But the Black Ferns were relentless in the second half and they added two more tries to seal the game.

Michaela added her second of the game after another turnover of possession. The ball was swung to the right and Michaela simply galloped her way upfield to dot down.

Gayle Broughton then completed the victory for New Zealand from another piece of patient build up. She was accorded space on the left and some fancy footwork got her off her markers before crossing over the whitewash.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X