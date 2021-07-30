Nigeria: Oyo Amotekun Lost 7 Personnel in 8 Months - Makinde

29 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The governor announced the donation of N2.5 million to each of the families of the deceased

The Oyo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, has lost seven of its corps since its establishment in the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed this on Thursday in Ibadan, during a consultative meeting on the 2022 budget, held at International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Makinde had, on November 18, 2020, inaugurated 1,500 Amotekun corps to complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies in combating insecurity in the state.

He said the deceased met their untimely death in the course of ensuring that every nook and cranny of the state was secured.

The governor, who announced the donation of N2.5 million to each of the families of the deceased, promised to give scholarship to the children of the victims and assist in their respective areas of need, assuring that the deceased would not die in vain.

He also assured the people of the state that his government would continue to deploy resources in ensuring that the state was secured.

Mr Makinde urged residents to be vigilant and call his government's attention to any suspected security threat in any part of the state by dialing 615, assuring of prompt response.

