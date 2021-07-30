Kenya: Coronavirus Positivity Rate Surges to 18% With 1,006 Cases Filed

Nairobi — Kenya's coronavirus positivity rate soared to 18 per cent on Wednesday with 1,006 cases reported signaling a rise in the infection rate weeks after recording a double-digit surge.

The Ministry of Health picked the cases from 5,584 samples tested within a 24-hour period. They were collected from 42 counties across the country.

Nairobi and Kiambu registered the highest number of infections at 391 and 121 respectively, jointly accounting for 50.9 per cent of reported cases.

Other counties that registered a significant number of cases are Kilifi (87), Kajiado (56), Mombasa (46), Nakuru (42), Uasin Gishu (37), Busia (26), Murang'a (24) and Machakos (18).

Kericho recorded 14 cases, Nyandarua (13), Taita Taveta (11), Kirinyaga (10), Migori 10), Bungoma (8), Nyeri (8), Lamu (7), Siaya (7), Turkana (7), Laikipia (6), Tana River (6), Nandi (6), Garissa (6), Kitui (5), Baringo (4), Meru (4), Bomet (3), Kisii (3), Embu (3), Kwale (3), Vihiga (3), Kakamega (2) and Kisumu (2).

Makueni, Narok, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Homa Bay and Isiolo registered a single case each.

The health ministry also filed 13 virus-related deaths picked from audited records from various health facilities in the month of July.

The newly reported deaths increased the number of fatalities resulting from the virus since it was reported in March 2020 to 3,895.

Most of the deaths occurred among patients aged above 60 with the ministry saying 9 of the 13 deaths were registered from the group.

Three deaths occurred among patients aged between 50-59 and a single deaths among patients aged 40-49.

As of July 28, there were 1,386 active hospital admissions with 3,686 home-based cases.

ICU admissions totaled 174 with an additional 433 oxygen-supported cases reported.

Even as the health ministry reported the surge, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe insisted the country was on course to attain herd immunity through vaccination projecting to reach the entire adult population of 26 million by the end of 2022.

The national vaccination campaign launched in March had however only reached 2.35 per cent of the adult population by Wednesday. Some 1,052,343 people were yet to receive their second doses.

The United Kingdom offered an additional 817,000 Astra-Zeneca vaccines to boost Kenya's COVID vaccination efforts with the consignment expected in coming days.

Kenya is also set to receive 15 ultra cold chain freezers from UPS Foundation valued at Sh15 million for vaccine storage guaranteeing 6-month shelf-life proving the much needed support for deployment of vaccines to nine regional distribution centres.