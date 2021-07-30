Nigeria: Zamfara Deputy Governor Raises the Alarm As Removal Plot Thickens

Gusau — The Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mr. Mahadi Aliyu Gusau, has raised alarm yesterday that despite the court order restraining the State Assembly on any impeachment proceeding against him, members of the House went ahead to overrule the pending suit and disobey court order by scheduling to proceed with impeachment process.

The deputy governor alarm is coming on the heels that the State Assembly members had given him 48 hours ultimatum last Tuesday to appear before them to answer some questions on alleged misconduct leveled against him.

Gusau further explained that despite the court order restraining the house from taking any impeachment proceeding against him, which was duly served the house by his lawyer Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) the house still go ahead to invite him to appear before it.

He added that he is constrained to draw the attention of the public to this ugly situation and with the hope that well-meaning citizens and people of goodwill would call the state lawmakers to order and help them appreciate the need to obey subsisting court order and await the outcome of the suit before the court.

"You know last week a Federal High Court in Abuja through the motion brought by my lawyer, Mr. Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) urged both parties to maintain status quo pending the determination of the original suit and the house were duly served as he stated.

In a swift reaction the Director General and Public Relations of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Mr. Mustapha Jaafaru, told journalists that the state lawmakers received the official communication from the Deputy Governor Mahadi Gusau stating that he would not appear before the house due to the court order and the pending suit in court.

He said the Speaker of the State Assembly Nasiru Muazu Magarya read the letter on the floor of the House which after members' deliberation, referred it to the legal department to study the letter and advise the lawmakers appropriately.

It would be recalled that Gusau was summoned by the state assembly to explain why he held a political rally at the time when people of the state were mourning the death of over 56 persons killed by suspected bandits at Faru District of Maradun Local Government Area of the state.