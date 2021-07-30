Tanzania: President Samia to Receive Another Bombadier

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan will on Friday July 30 lead hundreds of other Tanzanians at a special ceremony to receive a new Bombardier Dash 8-400 aircraft, at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam.

The arrival of the aircraft will bring the number of planes that have already arrived in the country to nine, out of the 11 planes that the government intends to purchase.

The eight aircraft have already been received in the country are four Bombardier Dash 8 Q-400 aircraft (capable of carrying 76 passengers each), two Boeing 787 - 800 Dreamliner aircraft (capable of carrying 262 passengers each) and two Airbuses A220-300 aircraft.

This will be the first aircraft President Samia presides over such a ceremony since she took the oath of office on March 19, this year.