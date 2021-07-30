Mauritius: Government to Impose Fixed Penalties for Littering in Public Areas, Says Minister Ramano

press release

Government is imposing fixed penalties with regards to littering and illegal dumping in public zones along with severe sanctions for those breaching the law which also entails an increase in penalties, said the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano.

The Minister was speaking, this morning, at the launching of a National Cleaning Campaign at Debarcadaire, a new proclaimed public beach, in Flic-en-Flac. The cleaning initiative's slogan is "to kontan moris respekte li". It was organised by the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), stakeholders from the tourism sector, the European Union and the Force Vives of Flic-en-Flac.

In his address, Minister Ramano appealed to each and every one to make cleanliness and the protection of the environment a priority which should be inculcated as a core value in the daily lives of citizens so as to preserve the landscape of Mauritius. He thus called for a change in mindset.

He recalled that tourists visiting Mauritius nowadays not only enjoy the beautiful panorama but focus equally on the cleanliness of the environment. According to him, tourists before visiting the country consult international reviews on existing policies for the protection of the environment in the face of climate change. Minister Ramano further stated that the tourism industry must also integrate the local community in its development phase.

The Minister moreover evoked complaints pertaining to noise pollution triggered by loud music which is causing annoyance to the people in Flic-en-Flac. He urged bungalow owners to be more responsible so as not to cause any disturbance by playing loud music at odd hours. He subsequently announced stringent regulations to curb the problem of noise pollution.

Minister Ramano also spoke of beach erosion in coastal regions as a consequence of climate change. Infrastructure works are being carried out in Flic-en-Flac to address the issue in line with the strategy for the protection of the environment, he added.

For his part, the Chairman of the MTPA, Mr Nilen Vencadasmy, lauded the National Cleaning Campaign initiative which is taking a new sensitisation dimension with focus on the necessity to keep the environment clean. He highlighted that other such cleaning campaigns are scheduled across the island to keep it clean and eventually help in attracting more visitors in Mauritius with the reopening of the borders.

It is recalled that the National Cleaning Campaign which kick-started on 10 July 2021 at the public beach of Pointe-aux-Piments by the Prime Minister will be replicated in other regions across the country so as to sensitise people on cleanliness and the protection of the environment and better prepare the country to welcome tourists with the reopening of the borders.