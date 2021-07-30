Mauritius: Launching of Short Film and E-Book to Mark Upcoming Aadi Festival

29 July 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
In the context of Aadi Pathinettam Perukku to be celebrated on 03 August 2021, the Mauritius Tamil Cultural Centre Trust, under the aegis of the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage, launched a short film and an e-publication on the Aadi Festival, today, in Port Louis.

Aadi Pathinettam Perukku is a Tamil festival held every year and is important for married couples. During the ceremony near river banks, the Taali thread, which married women wear around their neck, is changed for a new one, symbolising the renewal of the marital vows.

The short film depicts the ritual of the Festival while the e-publication features testimonies by old and young couples on the significance of this celebration. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they will be shared on social media platforms to ensure dissemination.

Present at the launching ceremony, the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, commended the Mauritius Tamil Cultural Centre Trust for these initiatives which, he said, demonstrate the efforts of the organisation to meet the objectives of promoting and preserving the Tamil Culture. He lauded the creativity and quality of both the film and the publication.

The Minister also highlighted that Mauritius is a multicultural and multi-ethnic country where the conservation of religious and cultural heritage and symbols of each community should be promoted so as to strengthen national unity.

