Liberia: Passenger 57 Boss Arrested

With the effort of the Liberia National Police, the head of passenger 57, a renowned gang group in Liberia has been arrested and forwarded to the Monrovia City Court for onwards prosecution.

Augustus Kieh Alias US-Gus along with two of his boys (Papa Joe and Francis Kwame) were arrested on July 21, 2021 and charged with the crimes of armed robbery and criminal conspiracy after robbing Madam Christal Mai Teage at Vamuma in Monrovia on July 14, 2021.

The crime violates chapters 10 section 10.4, and chapter 15 subchapter "c" and section 15.32 of the revised penal code of the Republic of Liberia.

According to the police charged sheet, the suspects purposely and knowingly conspired with suspect prince, to attack victim Christal Teage with knife in a moving vehicle and forcibly took away several properties.

The charge mentioned that the suspects admitted to the commission of the crime of armed robbery and criminal conspiracy along with the others at large.

It can be recalled, that on July 14, 2021 at about 8pm, madam Teage got on board a vehicle believe to be a commercial vehicle at Vamuma house to ELWA Junction. In the process, the occupants in the said vehicle attacked her.

She sustained a property loss of passport, covid-19 vaccine card value, purse and a cash of three hundred United States dollars.

The three suspects were sent to the Monrovia central prison by Judge Jomah Jallah after failing to secure a valid criminal appearance bond.