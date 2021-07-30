Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, thirty-eight patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea (25), Central (11), and Gash Barka (2) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,416 while the number of deaths stands at 34.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,544.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

29 July 2021