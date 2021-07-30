Egypt: Minister Discusses With MEVAC Chief Investment in Veterinary Vaccines Production

29 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed El Quseir discussed investment in the production of veterinary vaccines and serums with Dr. Chris Nelson, the Management Advisor of the Egyptian-American Middle East for Veterinary Vaccines (MEVAC) pharmaceutical company and President and CEO of the US Kemin Industries.

The minister reviewed the State's efforts to develop veterinary vaccines and serums, saying that the State spares no effort to support investment in all fields mainly those related to the agriculture sector, topped by the production of veterinary vaccines and serums.

He shed light on his ministry's effort to implement the expansion plans of the Veterinary Serum and Vaccine Research Institute (VSVRI) to maximize its production and increase its marketing opportunities at both the domestic and foreign markets.

He also said Egypt has one of the world's largest farms specialized in the production of pathogen-free chicken eggs and the first in the Middle East and Africa.

The minister directed the bodied concerned to coordinate with all success partners and the private sector to prepare a study on the mechanisms and plans needed to promote the fields of vaccine production as well as to develop the gene bank.

During the meeting, Quseir got acquainted with the international company's efforts and keenness to cooperate with the Egyptian ministry.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

