Egypt to Receive 148.2 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine As of August

29 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt will receive 148.2 million doses of Covid 19 vaccine as of August till the year end, said Health and Population Minister Hala el Zayed said on Thursday 29/7/2021.

The doses will be sufficient to inoculate 83.7 million citizens, the minister said during the weekly cabinet meeting under Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli at the cabinet headquarters in new Alamein city.

New quantities of China's Sinovac COVID-19 raw materials are to arrive in the country in August to manufacture 70.2 million jabs, she said.

The new arrivals will also include 20 million doses of Sputnik vaccine, 20 million doses of Johnson &Johnson vaccine, 35.6 million of AstraZeneca and 2.4 million of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, she added.

She noted that infection and death rates are remarkably declining in the country.

She reviewed updates on the emergence of Delta variant of coronavirus, which was first detected in India, in many countries and the effect of available vaccines on it.

She noted that latest studies pointed out that hospital admission rates increased with the spread of Delta strain in many world countries.

The studies also underlined the importance of wearing face masks whether citizens were vaccinated or not in areas where the Delta variant was spotted, Zayed said.

The minister expounded the current epidemiological situation in the country and efforts by various bodies to receive tourists coming to Egypt.

She unveiled an agreement with UNICEF to get 63 refrigerators with a storage capacity of 619,000 doses to receive Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines that will arrive within days to Egypt.

She added that 125 offices were prepared across the nation to issue an approved Covid vaccine certificate with a QR code for those travelling to the EU states, US and Gulf countries.

She referred to ministry's efforts in setting up booths in many coastal areas to offer any Covid 19-related medical services or promote awareness of the importance of abiding by precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Madbouli underlined the importance of increasing vaccination rates of citizens within the coming period, lauding efforts to locally manufacture the Covid 19 vaccine.

