Gambia Registers 372 New Covid-19 Cases

Four new COVID-19-related deaths have been registered, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 212, according to the Ministry of Health's 346th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

"The deceased were 3 males and 1 female with ages ranging from 42-60 years. All manifested severe covid pneumonia and died while on admission at the Covid 19 treatment centres."

Three hundred and seventy-six new cases were registered taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 7,709."

The 65,123,75 and 113 cases were reported on the 22nd,23rd, 24th and 25th respectively of the 266 cases with known reasons for testing, 140 (53%) tested for travelling, 58 (22%) for suspicion of COVID-19 after being sick, 23 (9%) contact with a confirmed case and 38 (14%) wanted to know covid 19 status.

"The cases are composed of 204 males and 72 females with a median age of 35 years (Range: less than 1 year - 90 years)."

A total of 1697 new laboratory test results were received (94 from MRCG and 1603 from NPHL). Of these, 376 tested positive representing a 22.2 % test positivity rate.

"Twenty-seven (27) new COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 368 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation."

"Twenty-four (24) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy. No new contacts were traced and monitored. Currently, ten people are in hotel quarantine, 895 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 2.8%."

"So far 13,662 (1040) Rapid Diagnostic Tests were conducted at the Airport for travelers. Of these, only four (4) tested positive for both RDT and PCR. They were all treated and discharged."