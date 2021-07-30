Gambia: Techworld Company Donates Solar Street Lamps to Gunjur

Techworld Company recently donated 35 street solar lamps to the community of Gunjur in the Kombo South District of the West Coast Region.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony held at Gunjur, Demba Jammeh, a staff of Tech world Company spoke at length on the significance of the donated items to the community. The solar lamps, he said, would go a long way in providing safety and security for residents of the area.

He hailed the company CEO for always giving high priority to supporting the Gambian community. The government, he went on, can't do it alone, thus it's important that individuals and philanthropists come forward and complement government efforts in its quest for nation building.

"These solar lamps are very important for the community, due to the fact that we are currently witnessing a surge in criminality. Therefore, providing them with street solar lights would definitely reduce criminal activities within the area especially during night."

Aja Mariama Janneh, a native of Gunjur who is the mother of Tech world CEO thanked her son and his team for helping the community with street solar lamps, saying that the donated items have come at the right time.

