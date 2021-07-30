Africa's Solid Waste Is Growing, Posing a Climate Threat!

29 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
Sound and effective management of solid waste is still a thematic issue confronting many African countries.

It is a fact that most African countries lack the resources needed to process the growing amount of solid waste, said Maria Leonor Sales, a consultant with the African Development Bank.

Nearly 20 of the world's 50 biggest dumpsites are on the continent, according to Waste Atlas.

On top of that, Africa is now a dumping ground for waste from other, often developed, countries, U.N. Environment pointed out in a report earlier this year.

The fastest-growing regions for waste generation are sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, where it is expected to triple and double, respectively, by 2050, the World Bank said in a September report . By then, the regions will be producing 35 percent of the world's trash.

Much of the waste in low-income countries, about 90 percent, is openly dumped or burned. That contributes to worsening air quality while the poor are most affected, the World Bank said.

The burning of waste is a key contributor to climate change. In 2016, 5 percent of global emissions were generated from solid waste management, excluding transportation, the bank's report said.

Safe, sustainable solid waste management could be an engine for economic growth, Sales said. Recycling and innovative products could create jobs while addressing social and environmental issues.

But governments would have to sign on and recognize the value of landfill pickers like Kiarie and the roughly 600 others who join him there every day.

"Perceptions are one of the main challenges as people do not view waste as a resource," said Catherina Schenck, a professor with the University of the Western Cape in South Africa who has researched waste pickers. "This includes the policymakers down to the consumers."

Transitioning to a greener economy and sustainable waste management will require informal workers like Kiare to become part of a recognized system, following health and environmental guidelines and receiving stable incomes and benefits in return.

Experts say recycling companies then can be more efficient and have a guaranteed supply of raw materials.

Africa has the opportunity to unlock at least $8 billion every year in resource value into the economy by changing the way we think about waste, said Professor Linda Godfrey, an expert on waste management with the South Africa-based Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

The African Union has said member countries should divert 50 percent of the waste they produce to recycling, reuse and recovery by 2030. Currently, the continent recycles only 4 percent.

Unfortunately, investment in such projects in Africa is still seen as high-risk by the private sector, Godfrey said. She said strong political will is needed.

Landslides in dumps can be deadly. The threat of injury or infection is high. The landfill where he roams, Dandora, was deemed full in 2001. Yet it continues to operate, supporting people from the bottom rungs of Nairobi's economy.

Kiare's previous job as a day laborer in construction paid him $5 but he would go without work for long periods, which almost got him evicted. Now he can take home between $10 and $50 a day from recycling. He has moved into a bigger house and is now married with three children.

