Tunisia: Operations to Put Out Fires in Sakiet Sidi Youssef Forests Still On

Tunis/Tunisia — The civil protection and forest services of the Kef governorate are still endeavouring to put out the fires ravaging the forests of the Ouergha Mountains, in the delegation of Sakiet Sidi Youssef.

For the fifth consecutive day, the civil protection firefighters have been working to put out the fires that have so far destroyed over a thousand hectares of the region's forest fabric, Head of the Forestry District at the Local Agricultural Development Authority stated to TAP.

Logistical support from various governorates has been provided to contain and put out the fire in the Tunisian-Algerian border area, the same source specified.