Tunisia: Operations to Put Out Fires in Sakiet Sidi Youssef Forests Still On

29 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The civil protection and forest services of the Kef governorate are still endeavouring to put out the fires ravaging the forests of the Ouergha Mountains, in the delegation of Sakiet Sidi Youssef.

For the fifth consecutive day, the civil protection firefighters have been working to put out the fires that have so far destroyed over a thousand hectares of the region's forest fabric, Head of the Forestry District at the Local Agricultural Development Authority stated to TAP.

Logistical support from various governorates has been provided to contain and put out the fire in the Tunisian-Algerian border area, the same source specified.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X