Kenya: Serbia Hand Malkia Another Olympic Games Loss

29 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Tokyo — National women's volleyball team Malkia Strikers lost their third game at the Tokyo Olympic Games, going down by straight sets to Rio Olympics silver medalists Serbia at the Ariake Arena on Thursday.

Once again, Malkia showed superb performance against the three-time European Champions but lost on the fine margins and finishing power. They started the openings et well but went down 25-21 before slumping in the second set 25-11.

They bounced back again in the third set, pushing the Serbians to the wall but ultimately lost 25-20.

-More to follow

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X