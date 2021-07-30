Liberia: MoE to Commence Tutorial for 12th Graders

Authorities at the Ministry of Education have unveiled that all public high schools, 12th graders will shortly undergo tutorial classes as a means of preparing them for this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

WASSCE is a type of standardized test in West Africa, Students who pass the exam receive a certificate confirming their graduation from secondary education. It is administered by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Speaking Wednesday on the State Radio, J. Maxime Bleetan, Director for Communication at the Ministry of Education disclosed that on Saturday, July 30 , 2021 all public high school, 12th graders will fully undergo through tutorial across the country.

Mr. Bleetan did not include private schools as it has been in time past; where both government schools and private institutions were opportune to benefit from the tutorial- a process that somehow helped Liberian schools to score some good marks in the regional test.

According to him, the Ministry of Finance Development and Planning is fully supporting the Ministry of Education tutorial program for the public school 12th graders.

Bleetan indicated that the Ministry is expecting all educational stakeholders with in the public schools to be in full compliance with the expected tutorial for the students.

Although schools are openly graduating kids against the will of some parents, the Bleetan reaffirmed the Ministry's regulation that all activities relating to graduation, fieldtrip, class party, are suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic.

He further narrated that it is vital for all school authorities, especially the private schools to adhere to the Ministry's protocol and regulations or face the full compliance of law.

Mr. Bleetan said the Ministry will not relent to revoke the permit of those schools that will violate the regulation.

Since the ministry pronounced their regulation, schools are going ahead graduating kids and even having party as evidences are seen on social media pages. But the ministry has done little or nothing to ensure that those many schools who have gone against their regulation face the law as they have countlessly threatened schools authorities.

He wants school authorities to uphold those regulations instituted by the Education Ministry through the Ministry of Health, relating to preventing the spread of the COVID-19.

Bleetan furthered that it is prohibited for a school to conduct graduation across the country in line with the health protocol among others.