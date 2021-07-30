South Africa: Erasmus Exposes Rugby's Consistency and Law Application Flaws in Extraordinary Dissection of First Lions Test

30 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Rassie Erasmus offered to withdraw himself from active participation in the series between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions. But there is no way he can leave quietly now, after a 'leaked' video of him dissecting some abysmal officiating from the first Test sent the sport into a frenzy on Thursday.

There is a misconception that Rassie Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby and mischief-maker-in-chief, is rattled. Many, mostly in the UK, believe his extraordinary dissection of myriad mistakes by last week's officials in the first Test between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions is a sign of a man teetering on the edge.

Erasmus, who masterminded the Boks Rugby World Cup 2019 win after only 18 months in charge of the team, does not do anything on a whim. He is not rattled; he is rattling sabres at the Lions using the same tactics they employed in the lead-up to the first Test.

Erasmus might not always be right, but he is always calculated when it comes to rugby decisions. His mindset is purely about finding a winning edge for teams under his charge.

Instead of hiding behind a carefully released narrative to selected media...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

