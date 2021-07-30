South Africa: Gauteng Police's Poor Response to Looting Blamed On Inadequate Resources and Low Numbers

analysis

They weren't prepared, but Gauteng police were certainly aware of what was approaching them.

In Sebokeng on Thursday, the Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety invited law enforcement to account for their role in responding to the recent looting, violence and destruction of property that escalated from Kwa-Zulu Natal to Gauteng.

The committee said, "The portfolio committee has noted with regret the dithering and slow response by police which made it possible for the unrest to prolong, causing more damage to the economy and job losses; this at a time when the country is on a path to recover from the harrowing effects of Covid-19."

Mazibuko says Gauteng was ready for the unrest

What was made clear is that the South African Police Service (SAPS) didn't have the numbers or the resources to deal with the unrest.

They weren't prepared, but Gauteng police were certainly aware of what was approaching them.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko (left) addressing Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety in Sebokeng on Thursday. (Photo: Julia Evans)

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko told the committee: "As Gauteng, I must indicate, Chairperson, we were ready."

Mazibuko said they received intelligence in the...