Gambia: GFF 1st Division League - Battle for Relegation, 2nd Place Finish Takes Final Fixtures

As the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) male First Division League ends this week, the battle for relegation and second-place finish intensifies.

With Tallinding United already confirmed relegated, both B.K Milan and Hawks FC are sitting immediately next to the rock-bottom (on 13th and 14th) both are with 26 points.

Gamtel FC, Marimoo and Banjul United who are fighting for survival in the league also leveling on 28 points on (11th, 10th and 9th) position respectively

M.B.K. Milan increased their chances of survival after defeating the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) 2-1 in their week-25 fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho Field on Sunday.

Gamtel FC and Hawks played in a 2-2 draw in an encounter played at the Independence Stadium on the same day.

Marimoo beat Brikama United 2-1 at the Live You Dream Sports Academy Field.

All the five teams (B.K. Milan, Hawks, Gamtel, Marimoo and Banjul) are all going to fight for their survival in the league going down to the last fixtures.

Elsewhere, Real de Banjul are also joined by Elite United and Wallidan FC in the fight for the second place finish of the table.

The Blue Boys, Wallidan FC boost their chances in the fight after defeating Real de Banjul 2-1 in their week-25 fixture played at the Independence Stadium on Saturday.

Elite United are currently occupying second-spot on after defeating Fortune FC 3-1 in a postponed game on Sunday to level on 39 points with Real De Banjul.

Fortune FC to represent The Gambia in the CAF Champions League next season after clutching the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League, while second- place holder will represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

The Petroleum boys secured 46 points after bagging twelve victories, 10 draws and three defeats in the country's elite league campaign.

Elite United are going into the final fixture occupying the second-place on superior goal difference against Real and a point above Wallidan FC who are sitting fourth-place on the league table with 38 points.

The final league games will see some exciting clashes for survival and second place finish.

There will be only one fixture on Friday; GAF will play against GPA at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Five matches will be played on Saturday, which will see some clashes between second place finish against relegation.

Real de Banjul will lock horns with Banjul United at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, while B.K. Milan will play against Wallidan FC at the Late Ousman Saho Field.

Marimoo will play against Tallinding United at Qcity and Hawks will take on Elite United at the Soma Mini-stadium.

Meanwhile, league champions Fortune FC will play against Waa Banjul in their final league match.

