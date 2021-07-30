Gambia: Dawda Darboe Notches Brace for Gunjur Utd After Completing Trial With Danish Club Odense

29 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Prolific striker Dawda Darboe alias Viper on Tuesday notched in a brace for Gunjur United in their 3-1 victory over Red Hawks in the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field after completing a three week trail with Danish top flight side Odense Boldklub.

Darboe alias Viper scored two goals in the match and assisted tallish man Malang to fire home the third goal in the match to earn Gunjur United a comprehensive 3-1 over win over Red Hawks to keep their first division league promotion aspirations after slipping to relegation threatened Serrekunda East Bi 2-1 in their last league outing.

Viper netted a hat-trick for Gunjur United in their 5-2 win over Jam City before notching a brace for the Gunjur based-club in their 3-1 victory over Red Hawks, who defeated second-place Samger 1-0 in their previous league outing.

The victory moved Gunjur United to fourth-place on the country's second tier table with 45 points after twenty-eight league clashes.

Red Hawks remained sixth-place on the country's second division league table with 41 points in twenty-eight league outings.

Meanwhile, Gunjur United will rub shoulders with league leaders Falcons FC in their next league fixture before playing against Latrikunda United in their final league match of the 2020-2021 second division league season.

