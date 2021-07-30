Gambia: MoHERST Holds 12th TVET Committee Meeting

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) in collaboration with the International Trade Center (ITC) on Tuesday held its 12th Technical and Vocational Education and Training quarterly meeting.

The meeting which was held at the MoHERST conference Hall in Bijilo, was centred on the revitalization of the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training Roadmap, Reviewing its Policy Reforms and the Validation of The Gambia and Job, Skills and Finance (JSF) for Women and Youth Project.

Speaking at the convergence, Fatou Janneh, Head of TVET Unit at MoHERST said: "The TVET roadmap was developed in 2019 with the objectives of revitalizing the TVET system in order to come out with a comprehensive strategy that would ensure that TVET is a success."

The National TVET Committee, she said, was selected from different ministries, organizations and the private sector, claiming that the entire committee members couldn't attend the meeting due to the rising cases of the coronavirus. However, she was quick to add that some of the participants would be joining the meeting via zoom.

She maintained that the TVET roadmap has a lot of activities which are given to different sectors to work on. "Therefore, such a gathering would enable us to brainstorm on the feedback that we received from other players and see how best we could all work together as a team."

Yusupha Keita, Technical Adviser and Coordinator Job, Skill and Finance, at the ITC said, the TVET roadmap was set up in order to give technical support to the ministry of higher education with a view to enabling them better coordinate the affairs of TVET in The Gambia.

"The committee has 45 memberships from the international organization, as well as the private sector. This is to enable us to have a diverse thinking, suggestions in order to support TVET in The Gambia."