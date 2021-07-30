Gambia: BK Milan, Marimoo and Banjul Affray to Survive in 1st Division

29 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

BK Milan, Marimoo, Banjul United and Hawks are all fighting to survive in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division League for another season despite struggling in the league campaign.

The quartets must win their final league outings and hope teams above them on the league table slip to stay in the country's elite league for another season.

Real De Banjul, Wallidan, Elite United and The Gambia Armed Forces are all scuffling to win their final league matches to secure second-spot in the country's top flight league to represent The Gambia in the 2022 CAF Confederations Cup.

The quartets will fray to win their final league fixtures to claim second-place in the country's elite league to represent The Gambia in the continent's second tier football club competition next year.

Meanwhile, Fortune FC clinched the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League title after beating Wallidan 2-1 in their previous league fixture played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

