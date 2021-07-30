South Africa: Public and Private Sectors Join Forces to Win the Covid-19 Vaccine Race Against Time

analysis

A singular focus on getting vaccines to the population shows what can be achieved when business and government work together.

An unprecedented collaboration between the public and private sector should see South Africa ramp up daily vaccinations to about 420,000 people per day by September. If this happens it is likely that more than 80% of the eligible adult population will have at least had their first vaccine before the advent of the fourth wave, expected in November.

What this collaboration means is that rather than two teams - one public and one private - trying to collaborate, there is one team, one set of data, one model, and one team of actuaries contributing to a single, integrated strategy to vaccinate the insured and uninsured across South Africa. This strategy has been developed by the National Department of Health and B4SA, the business alliance that is mobilising resources and capacity to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than seven million people have been vaccinated to date, with the number of people vaccinated per day expected to increase rapidly from the current rate of about 230,000 a day. In fact, it is likely that almost 50% of the population over 35 could...