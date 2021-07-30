South Africa: Cape Town Cemeteries Filling Up Fast As Covid Drives Record Number of Burials

29 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Timm

For Cape Town undertakers 2020 was a record year, with burials in Maitland Cemetery, one of the biggest in the city, up by 28.5% to 4,108, from 3,197 in 2019.

In the first six months of 2021 the numbers accelerated again, with burials up 39.9% to 2,653, compared with 1,897 in the same period in 2019, while 2021 burials are 14.4% higher than the same period in 2020 when 2,312 were recorded.

Any open spaces are quickly filling up and the cemetery is now marked by row after row of thousands of fresh graves topped by wooden crosses. A number are squeezed in between the shoulder of the cemetery's service roads and ageing tombstones. All these crosses have one thing in common -- they bear the years 2020 or 2021.

Covid-19 is probably driving the increase in burials, yet according to the city's figures, just 237 (6.5%) of burials in Maitland Cemetery between March and December 2020 were for Covid-19 deaths, while just 217 or 8.2% of burials for the period January to June 2021 were for Covid deaths.

One of several allotments in Maitland Cemetery with graves from 2020 and 2021. (Photo: Stephen Timm)

This appears to confirm the...

