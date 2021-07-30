Ghana: Jobberman Ghana Participates in Hybrid Job Fair

Ghana's number one online recruitment and jobs website, Jobberman Ghana has impactfully participated in the 2021 GIZ Hybrid Job Fair which is aimed at contributing to the government of Ghana's efforts to improve youth employment, soft skills development, and entrepreneurship skills among the youth.

The 2- day hybrid event which commenced from Tuesday, July 27, would end today Thursday, July 29, 2021 at https://virtuali-ahk.com/GJF2021.

Speaking to the CEO of Jobberman Ghana, Haralabos Antarakis, he explained; "Participating in this job fair is a great opportunity for us to reach out to job seekers who are looking for their next big career move. This initiative is a significant digital move that goes to confirm how the world is changing and how it is time we embrace digital recruitment and online job applications."

He said over the past 8 years, Jobberman Ghana has connected professionals to their dream jobs and helped thousands of companies hire the right fit in the most efficient, fast, and cost-effective way.

On his part, job seekers at this fair would be privilege to visit Jobberman Ghana's booth or could be connected virtually at www.jobberman.com.gh

According to him, Jobberman Ghana is Ghana's leading online recruitment platform established in Ghana in 2012 to transform productivity in Ghana, adding that, Jobberman Ghana's mission is to digitally connect qualified job seekers to their dream jobs and employers to qualified professionals who are open to new opportunities.

He reiterated that, jobberman Ghana forms part of the investment portfolio of Ringier One Africa Media. Our vision is to be Ghana's most user-centric and transparent career ecosystem, where we connect the right candidates with the right opportunities.

The Ghana Hybrib Fair is an initiative of the Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration, and Reintegration (GGC) aimed at contributing to the government of Ghana's efforts to improve youth employment, soft skills development, entrepreneurship skills, etc, especially among the youth.

This years' hybrid edition is a result of the current restriction by the government of Ghana to restrict in-person events due to the COVID 19 pandemic.