Kenya: 15 Covid-19-Linked Deaths Picked From June, July Records

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 15 virus-linked deaths picked from audit records in the months of June and July 2021.

The newly registered deaths raised the total number of fatalities resulting from the virus since it was reported in March 2020, to 3,910.

The country's COVID-19 positivity rate was reported at 14.4 per cent, after 1,068 cases were filed from 7,398 samples tested.

Nairobi County registered the highest number of infections at (489), followed by Mombasa (77), Migori (60), Uasin Gishu (57) and Kilifi (37).

Kiambu registered 34 cases, Nakuru (33), Kajiado (29), Homa Bay (27), Kirinyanga (26), Busia (21), Murang'a (16), Laikipia (16), Kitui (15), Machakos (12), Nyandarua (11), Kisumu (10), Siaya (9), Baringo (9), Nyeri (9), Marsabit (8), Embu (98), Nandi (8), Kakamega (6), Turkana (6), Garissa (5), Kericho (5), Isiolo (3), Meru (3), Samburu (3), Taita Taveta (3), Vihiga (3), Kisii (2), West Pokot (2), Lamu (2), Mandera (2), Trans Nzoia (1) and Bungoma (1).

The Ministry said a total of 1,434 patients were admitted in various health facilities while 3,918 were on home based care.

Of the reported admission, 176 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit.

Another 463 patients were reported to be separately on supplemental oxygen with 417 of them in general wards and 46 in High Dependency Units.

On the vaccination exercise, as of July 28, a total of 1,707,734 doses had been administered countrywide, and the proportion of fully vaccinated adults stood at 2.37 per cent.

As part of measures to support Kenya's COVID-19 response, the United Kingdom on Wednesday offered an additional 817,000 Astra-Zeneca vaccines with the consignment expected in coming days.

Kenya is also set to receive 15 ultra cold chain freezers from UPS Foundation valued at Sh15 million for vaccine storage guaranteeing 6-month shelf-life proving the much needed support for deployment of vaccines to nine regional distribution centres.