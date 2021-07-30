South Africa: Western Cape Authorities On High Alert for Child Pornography After Arrest of Bonteheuwel Mom

30 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

While nothing can excuse the sale of naked pictures of a child on the internet, some people are turning to crime because of poverty and the high unemployment rate.

The arrest of a 32-year-old Bonteheuwel mother for selling naked photographs of her four-year-old daughter on the internet has raised crucial questions with regard to acts of survival.

So too the 20-year-old student who twice lost her job and who turned to sex work to feed her child and unemployed parents, and learners in Ravensmead who have sex with older men to earn money to feed their families.

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said: "It is safe to assume that these social circumstances, such as unemployment, poverty and Covid-19, create a desperate need in impoverished communities for their mere survival.

"Unfortunately, the desperate need often generates an environment that gives rise for crime to be committed," she said.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez. (Photo: Supplied)

The 32-year-old Bonteheuwel mother was arrested on 11 March following a joint operation between the FBI...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

