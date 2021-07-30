South Africa: Unemployment Insurance Fund Embarks On a Service Delivery Drive in North West

29 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The The Department of Employment and Labour's Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) in the North West will embark on a service delivery drive from August 2021, which is aimed at reducing the long queues that are seen at Labour Centres and to reach out to areas that are far from these centres.

This service delivery drive is made possible by the procurement of eight UIF Buses that were launched in June by Minister of Employment and Labour and have since been distributed to different provinces.

These buses will be used for the provision of essential services of the Department. They are equipped with a server that will allow the rendering of all departmental services possible from anywhere in the province.

According to the Deputy Director, Unemployment Insurance Fund in the North West, Ms Selete Qhamakoane, they will start using this bus from the month of August and they will target the visiting points that the Department has been utilising to meet with clients in different areas around the province.

"Our visiting points are not formal offices and normally when we go to these points we only collect documents and list enquiries for further processing at the office. In most instances we are not able to revert to clients with responses due to time constraints and other challenges. This results in clients having to go to the office. With the bus, we will provide the clients with on-the-spot service, a service similar to the one offered at the office, therefore they will no longer need to go back to the offices," said Qhamakoane.

It is also anticipated that the use of this bus will fast-track the provision of services in areas that are highly congested such as Rustenburg, Brits and Klerksdorp. The bus will travel throughout the province monthly from the 2nd of August 2021 to all the visiting points as per the regular schedule that will be communicated with clients.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X