South Africa: Unemployment Insurance Fund Embarks On a Service Delivery Drive in North West

press release

The The Department of Employment and Labour's Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) in the North West will embark on a service delivery drive from August 2021, which is aimed at reducing the long queues that are seen at Labour Centres and to reach out to areas that are far from these centres.

This service delivery drive is made possible by the procurement of eight UIF Buses that were launched in June by Minister of Employment and Labour and have since been distributed to different provinces.

These buses will be used for the provision of essential services of the Department. They are equipped with a server that will allow the rendering of all departmental services possible from anywhere in the province.

According to the Deputy Director, Unemployment Insurance Fund in the North West, Ms Selete Qhamakoane, they will start using this bus from the month of August and they will target the visiting points that the Department has been utilising to meet with clients in different areas around the province.

"Our visiting points are not formal offices and normally when we go to these points we only collect documents and list enquiries for further processing at the office. In most instances we are not able to revert to clients with responses due to time constraints and other challenges. This results in clients having to go to the office. With the bus, we will provide the clients with on-the-spot service, a service similar to the one offered at the office, therefore they will no longer need to go back to the offices," said Qhamakoane.

It is also anticipated that the use of this bus will fast-track the provision of services in areas that are highly congested such as Rustenburg, Brits and Klerksdorp. The bus will travel throughout the province monthly from the 2nd of August 2021 to all the visiting points as per the regular schedule that will be communicated with clients.