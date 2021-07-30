South Africa: SA's Recent Civil Unrest Won't Deter Intrepid U.S. Investors, Says Special Assistant to Us President Biden

29 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The US was concerned about the rioting and looting in South Africa this month, but is encouraged by the way its citizens pulled together in the wake of the unrest to rebuild the country.

"Intrepid" US investors would not be too fazed by the recent turmoil in South Africa, Dana Banks, the senior director for Africa at the US National Security Council, has suggested.

America was also encouraged by the way President Cyril Ramaphosa had marshalled the resources of the government, and those of the private sector, to help companies build back and to help individuals who were affected by the looting, she said in an online press briefing from Washington, DC, on Wednesday.

Banks is also Special Assistant to President Joe Biden. She was recently deputy political counsellor at the US embassy in Pretoria and has mostly worked in Africa.

"I think American investors are intrepid, and they are looking for new markets and they absolutely realise that Africa is the fastest-growing and potentially the most profitable market for them to invest in," Banks said.

She was briefing mainly about the Prosper Africa Build Together Campaign which the Biden administration launched at the Corporate Council on Africa's US-Africa Business...

