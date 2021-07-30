Nigeria, Cote D'Ivoire to Boost Maritime Ties

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is committed to enhance the economic relations with the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire in the areas of Port and shipping operations.

Acting Managing director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko made the disclosure while receiving a delegation from the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire who paid him a courtesy visit at the NPA corporate headquarters in Marina, Lagos.

Koko said the move would further strengthen the capacities of both countries to participate competitively in global and regional trade.

The NPA boss stated that Nigeria has introduced far-reaching reforms to facilitate cross border trade, particularly nurturing a multimodal port system to reduce the cost of shipments in and out of the country.

The NPA MD solicited the support of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire towards Nigeria's candidate emerging as the next Secretary General of the Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa (MOWCA), considering the country's status as a founding member and a major financial contributor.

The Ambassador of Cote d'Ivoire to Nigeria, H.E. Traore Kalilou described the bilateral relations between the countries as strategic and that he looks forward to a review of existing agreements before the end of the year.