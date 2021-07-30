Nigeria: Power Grid Tripped After 2 GenCos Lost 611mw - TCN

30 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said the power grid system collapse of Wednesday afternoon was due to the sudden loss of 611 megawatts (MW) of electricity at two Generation Companies (GenCos).

In a statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, on Thursday, TCN said the system was fully restored at 4:59pm on Wednesday, noting that the collapse was triggered by a sudden drop in system frequency to 47.21 Hertz.

"Reports received from SCADA and other power generating stations showed that at about 12:20pm, two generating units tripped in one generating station while four equally tripped in another generating station, causing a loss of 261MW and 350MW respectively, bringing the total loss of electricity on the grid to 611MW.

"It is suspected that the sudden loss of 611MW from the grid caused system instability and its eventual collapse."

TCN said after the collapse, its system operators commenced the restoration of the grid and by 12:46pm, power supply in Abuja was fully restored from Shiroro GenCo.

"At 1:05pm, TCN commenced grid restoration from the Delta Power Station, and at 4:59pm, a full restoration of the entire grid was achieved."

