Nigeria: NCC Revises Telcos' Spectrum Price As Higher Call, Data Costs Loom

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said the ongoing amendments of telecom operators' Annual Operating Levy Regulations (AOL) and the Frequency Spectrum fee and price is to bring the regulations in line with current realities and sustain the contributions of the communications sector to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

If the amendments are concluded, data and call tariffs may increase in the country, Daily Trust can reports.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC Prof Umar Garba Danbatta disclosed at a public inquiry on AOL and Spectrum Frequency in Abuja on Thursday that the amendments would ensure a fair and competitive telecoms market.

"The first instrument on AOL ensures that all licensees are properly and equitably assessed for the operating levy as well as meeting both statutory and regulatory expectations. Its review is also expected to help in strengthening and ensuring a fair and competitive telecoms market in Nigeria", Danbatta said.

The NCC boss said the second instrument on frequency spectrum fee and pricing enables the Commission to meet its sole and exclusive mandate as enshrined in Section 21 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003 by assigning the scarce national resource in an equitable manner.