Nigeria: NNPC Assures On 3 Power Plants With AKK Project

30 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has assured that the AKK gas project would lead to the development of three Independent Power Plants (IPP) in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.

According to a statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, the NNPC boss added that the IPPs would boost electricity supply and promote the growth of small and medium scale enterprises in Nigeria.

He said, "I want to state clearly that this gathering would not have been possible if we don't have a line of sight to the completion of the AKK gas pipeline project.

"This is possible because of the clear direction that Mr. President has shown on the need to deepen domestic gas consumption with a view to creating prosperity out of the enormous gas resources we have as a nation. He has given us all the necessary support and incentives to deliver on this project," he stated.

Mallam Kyari said the AKK gas project would also boost the agricultural, industrial, manufacturing and power sectors for the overall growth of the nation's economy.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X