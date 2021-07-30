Nigeria: NNPC Assures On 3 Power Plants With AKK Project

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has assured that the AKK gas project would lead to the development of three Independent Power Plants (IPP) in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.

According to a statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, the NNPC boss added that the IPPs would boost electricity supply and promote the growth of small and medium scale enterprises in Nigeria.

He said, "I want to state clearly that this gathering would not have been possible if we don't have a line of sight to the completion of the AKK gas pipeline project.

"This is possible because of the clear direction that Mr. President has shown on the need to deepen domestic gas consumption with a view to creating prosperity out of the enormous gas resources we have as a nation. He has given us all the necessary support and incentives to deliver on this project," he stated.

Mallam Kyari said the AKK gas project would also boost the agricultural, industrial, manufacturing and power sectors for the overall growth of the nation's economy.