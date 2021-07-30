South Africa: Communication Challenges - Leah Sefor and the World's Eight Billion Different Versions of Reality

29 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'Regan

Leah Sefor's new book, That's not what I meant: The smart, savvy guide to real communication, is a how-to guide on the ins and outs of effective communication.

"There are approximately eight billion people in the world; meaning there's approximately eight billion versions of reality. And the problem is that everybody thinks their version is the right one," said author and relationships and communications specialist, Leah Sefor during a Maverick Life webinar.

Her new book, That's not what I meant: The smart, savvy guide to real communication, had its official launch on Thursday.

Speaking to Maverick Life associate editor, Malibongwe Tyilo, Sefor discussed the complexities of communication, how to overcome misinterpretation and how to create meaningful relationships by listening with purpose.

In communicating, people tend to spend a lot of time trying to convince the other person that their point of view is the right one. This is where a lot of frustration begins, said Sefor.

"Reality is a subjective experience," she said.

When we communicate, we tend to assume that the person on the opposite end understands exactly where we are coming from... however, our communication filters are informed by a number of different factors, which differ in each...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

