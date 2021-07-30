Liberia: Gender Minister Discourages Children Against Alcoholic, Strange Substances

Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, Williamellta Saydee-Tarr is discouraging children taking in alcoholic substances across the country.

Minister Saydee-Tarr said strange substances damage the lives of those she called the future leaders of any country.

Speaking Monday when she distributed assorted items to kids at various hospitals and communities, she said the Ministry is working with the Ministry of Justice through the Liberia National police to enforce the zero tolerant on the sale alcoholic substances, tobacco and other strange substances to children under 18 years.

She said such regulation is in line with the ministry's responsibility to protect children against those things that are tantamount to destroying their future.

Minister Saydee-Tarr said due to the Covid-19 health regulation that speaks against large gathering, the Ministry decided on going to identify with those children within the hospitals, communities instead of organizing events during the Independence for kids as it has usually been done in time past.

She named those health facilities that benefited from the gift as John F. Kennedy memorial Hospital, SOS Children Village, Redemption Hospital.

She also named Congo Town , 18 and 19 Street communities in Sinkor, Old Road ,Duazon, Doe Community, Wayzeh Airfield ,ELWA Community Road, Julue-ta GSA Road community ,PHP Community among others as those communities that benefited from the Ministry's donation.

Minister Saydee-Tarr used the time to express gratitude to the SOS Hospital for the partnership, stressing that they always provide medical care to those victims of different forms of abuses.

She furthered that the items given to the communities and hospitals are intended to make the children happy during these challenging times of COVID-19 Pandemic.

She however extoled gratitude to President George Weah and first lady, Clar M. Weah for their support toward the children of Liberia especially the less fortunate.