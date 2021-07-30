Liberia: Gender Minister Discourages Children Against Alcoholic, Strange Substances

29 July 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Washington Watson

Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, Williamellta Saydee-Tarr is discouraging children taking in alcoholic substances across the country.

Minister Saydee-Tarr said strange substances damage the lives of those she called the future leaders of any country.

Speaking Monday when she distributed assorted items to kids at various hospitals and communities, she said the Ministry is working with the Ministry of Justice through the Liberia National police to enforce the zero tolerant on the sale alcoholic substances, tobacco and other strange substances to children under 18 years.

She said such regulation is in line with the ministry's responsibility to protect children against those things that are tantamount to destroying their future.

Minister Saydee-Tarr said due to the Covid-19 health regulation that speaks against large gathering, the Ministry decided on going to identify with those children within the hospitals, communities instead of organizing events during the Independence for kids as it has usually been done in time past.

She named those health facilities that benefited from the gift as John F. Kennedy memorial Hospital, SOS Children Village, Redemption Hospital.

She also named Congo Town , 18 and 19 Street communities in Sinkor, Old Road ,Duazon, Doe Community, Wayzeh Airfield ,ELWA Community Road, Julue-ta GSA Road community ,PHP Community among others as those communities that benefited from the Ministry's donation.

Minister Saydee-Tarr used the time to express gratitude to the SOS Hospital for the partnership, stressing that they always provide medical care to those victims of different forms of abuses.

She furthered that the items given to the communities and hospitals are intended to make the children happy during these challenging times of COVID-19 Pandemic.

She however extoled gratitude to President George Weah and first lady, Clar M. Weah for their support toward the children of Liberia especially the less fortunate.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X