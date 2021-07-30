Liberia: Public Works to Start Fixing Community Roads

Acting Public Works Minister, Ruth Coker-Collins has publicly announced that the ministry has procured 42 pieces of earth moving equipment to enhance the fixing and conditioning of communities.

The Works Minister said, "We will reach out with the minimum resources we have to do some of the works ourselves."

She made the statement on state radio Wednesday. According to her, if they have to contract all the road project to contractors, they will do little work, that's the reason they at the ministry saw the need to purchase those earth moving equipment to help reduce the cost of road in various communities in Liberia.

Those major secondary roads that many persons are concerned about will be looked at during the next dry season.

On the cost of the 42 pieces of equipment, she said over five million United States dollars and the bidding process was done and won by a Liberian company.

She said they decided to do all of the various processes during the rainy season so that when dry comes it will take them little time to kick start the works .

The acting Works Minister said while it is true that they have primary roads corridor like the ones that lead to Lofa, Grand Bassa, and Rivercess to look at, it is also important to focus on various community roads which she said gives easy access to residents of those areas.

She expressed serious dissatisfaction over how residents of various communities treat public road with the most resent been how marketers and other community dwellers treated Somalia Drive road of recent before it was delegated.

She said one of the concerns raised by the Japanese government in one of their meetings was the maintenance of those roads. In that meeting, the Minister promised that the government will use the road maintenance fund to ensure that the road is clean.

"We took almost three weeks to clean the drainages. Public works will do all it can, but we cannot be at the same place and at the same time" she pleaded with Liberians.

She indicated that people need to take responsibility of the road.

She praised the partners of the Liberian government who have over the years helped with the developmental agenda of the country.