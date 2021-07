Luanda — Angola senior women's handball team lost 28-37 to Netherlands on Thursday in the Group A of the Tokyo Olympic Games, being the third defeat the Southern African country squad suffered in the tournament.

Facing the world champions, the African women once again showed poor competitive ability, as in the other two matches the Angolans were beaten by Montenegro (22-33) and Norway, the European champions (21-30).

Angola face Japan on Saturday in the penultimate game of this phase.