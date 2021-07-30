Liberia: Sen. Dillon to Dedicate Disadvantaged Youth Center

29 July 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon is poised to officially dedicate a 70 Thousand United States Rehabilitation and Integration center for disadvantaged youths, referred to as "Zogos."

The expected dedication program was confirmed to this paper by the Political Officer in the office of Senator Dillon, Able Plackie on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Mr. Plackie said the 70 thousand center contains 19 rooms, training centers, clinics, storages, and parking lots, chapels for religious purposes both Muslims and Christians, etc.

According to him, the project situated Cooper Farm, Rehab Community, Montserrado County is a pilot project, adding that when dedicated, the first batch of people to take in will be disadvantaged females and their kids.

May 15, 2019, Senator Dillon broke ground for the construction of the center as part of his campaign promise made to the people of Montserrado County to help rehabilitate and integrate disadvantaged youths or zogos.

Mr. Plackie said that the funding for the construction center for disadvantaged young people in Montserrado County was made possible by Friends of Dillon, both at home and abroad.

Nearly all those who contested in Liberia both in the presidential and senatorial elections spoke strongly about helping to rehabilitate disadvantaged young man and women who have socially dropped out.

But to the contrary, those young people are still in various streets corners, most often snatching phones and other valuables from people.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X