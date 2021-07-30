Namibia: Deputy Higher Education Minister Dies

30 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

Deputy higher education minister Veno Kauaria has died.

Kauaria died on Friday morning at the age of 61.

State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari confirmed that her death was Covid-19 related.

In a social media post, president Hage Geingob said Kauaria's passing has left a void in the education sector.

"I have learned with sadness about the death of comrade Veno Kauaria, who until her passing served as the deputy minister of higher education. Her passing leaves a deep void in the education sector, which has been her passion for the past three decades," he said.

Geingob also expressed his condolences on behalf of the Namibian people and the government to her family, comrades and friends.

Kauaria previously served as a deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and deputy chairperson of the Namibian National Commission for Unesco as well as deputy director for lifelong learning in the ministry of education.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X