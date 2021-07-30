Namibia: Deputy Higher Education Minister Dies

Deputy higher education minister Veno Kauaria has died.

Kauaria died on Friday morning at the age of 61.

State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari confirmed that her death was Covid-19 related.

In a social media post, president Hage Geingob said Kauaria's passing has left a void in the education sector.

"I have learned with sadness about the death of comrade Veno Kauaria, who until her passing served as the deputy minister of higher education. Her passing leaves a deep void in the education sector, which has been her passion for the past three decades," he said.

Geingob also expressed his condolences on behalf of the Namibian people and the government to her family, comrades and friends.

Kauaria previously served as a deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and deputy chairperson of the Namibian National Commission for Unesco as well as deputy director for lifelong learning in the ministry of education.