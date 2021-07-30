Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisia Takes Delivery of Medical Supplies Donated By Friendly Countries and Tunisians Living in France

Tunis/Tunisia — A Tunisian military plane carrying medical supplies from Austria, Malta and Luxembourg on Thursday landed at the Tunis-Carthage airport, according to a Presidency of the Republic press release.

This aid consists in a lot of vaccines, oxygen concentrators and various medical supplies.

The plane also brought respirators and other equipment provided by Tunisians living in France, the same source said.

The Presidency of the Republic expressed gratitude to these friendly countries for their contribution to the solidarity with Tunisia to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which testifies to the strong relations with Tunisia.

The Presidency also commended the high sense of patriotism of the Tunisian community abroad and its important role in supporting the national effort in this difficult health situation.