East Africa: Sudan's Border Aggression Continues - Spokesperson

30 July 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tewodros Kassa

ADDIS ABABA-Sudan continues its stubborn aggression inside the Ethiopian territory, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia (MoFA) Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti said.

During his weekly press briefing held yesterday, Amb. Dina said that Sudan has continued roads and bridge constructions further to settling its army inside the Ethiopian territory.

As to him, Sudan has been undertaking resettlement activities inside the Ethiopian border.

"The Sudanese intransigency is unacceptable and will be damaging to the two countries," he said.

According to him, Ethiopia-Sudan border dispute shall be resolved only through peaceful means.

On the other hand, there are some elements plotting to create confusion between the Ethio-Djibouti relations, he stated Accordingly, powers that seek to undermine relations between Djibouti and Ethiopia behind the scenes and create suspicion between them are unacceptable.

He said, therefore, the issue of Ethiopia's national interests and sovereignty is a red line, adding that, the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) is ready to prevent any incidents near the border.

