Nigeria: France Thump Nigeria's D'Tigress 87-62 in Olympics Basketball

30 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

A commanding display by France handed Nigeria's D'Tigress a second loss of the Tokyo Olympics basketball event in as many games.

Nigeria lost the first three quarters; 18-12, 26-15, 23-15 and drew the fourth 20-20, falling to the superior shooting power of the fifth best female basketball team in the world.

After a barren first three minutes of the opening quarter, France went up by 8 points and dominated to win by 18-12, despite Nigeria rallying back to draw 11-11 at some point.

Too many missed shots by D'Tigresses coupled with France maximizing their three pointers was Nigeria's undoing.

The performance was a far cry from what was expected having pushed world number one USA to lose by just nine points in their opening game.

The win renews France's hopes of winning a medal like they did at the London 2012 edition while D'Tigresses will have to play their hearts out against Japan to stand a chance of qualifying for the next round.

