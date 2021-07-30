Nigeria: Men Should Be Made to Read Women's Stories - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

UCT/Twitter
UCT open lecture invite.
30 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karin Schimke

If men were made to read women's stories it would reduce the rates of violence against women, Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie said on Wednesday evening during the Vice-Chancellor's Open Lecture at the University of Cape Town.

The writer was making a case for the power of storytelling to change the world. Her lecture, entitled "The Idolatry of Theory: A Defence of Storytelling", started with a story from her own life. She said a woman had once told her and a few others that she often found that women were their own worst enemies. Ngozi Adichie said that she and the other women immediately castigated the speaker despite the experiences she had shared about having had difficult relationships with other women in the workplace.

"The rest of us immediately said, 'you cannot say that'. We did not engage with what she said. We silenced her. My voice was one of the loudest in that silencing. But even as I silenced her, I was asking myself why her words made me so uncomfortable."

Ngozi Adichie's lecture was, according to Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, being watched by more than 5,000 people across the continent and the world, the largest number yet to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Adichie Speaks at South African University After Boycott Calls
Chimamanda’s Half Of A Yellow Sun Named Best Fiction Book
Heartbreak as Nigerian Series Americanah No Longer Happening
Nigerian Author Chimamanda Adichie Grieves Her Father
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X