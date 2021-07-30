Sudan: Heavy Rainfall Affects White Nile Camp for South Sudanese Refugees

Khartoum — On Sunday, the El Ganaa refugee camp in El Jabalein locality near the border between South Sudan and Sudan's White Nile state was hit by torrential rains. In El Gurashi in neighbouring El Gezira, about 700 families are surrounded by floodwaters.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan reported yesterday that at least 215 households were affected in the El Ganaa refugee camp.

The flooding has reportedly affected water sources and latrines, which increases the risk of waterborne disease outbreaks. The rains have also affected road access to the El Jabalein locality.

An inter-agency assessment was conducted in the camp on Tuesday. Roads affected by the rains are being rehabilitated, improving access to the affected areas and allowing for the planned distribution of shelter and non-food supplies.

According to local sources in El Gezira, close to 3,500 people (700 families) are surrounded by floodwaters in the area of El Gurashi.

The area has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Saturday. Affected are Mojama El Hilali (300 homes), Kogeila (130 homes), Dar El Salam (98 homes), Dereisa (64 homes) and El Ushara (104 homes), OCHA reported.

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD)-Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) forecasts El Gezira will receive over 50 mm of rainfall in the coming days.

Earlier this week, Radio Dabanga reported on other parts of Sudan hit by torrents and ensuing floods.