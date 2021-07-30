Sudan: Heavy Rainfall Affects White Nile Camp for South Sudanese Refugees

30 July 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Sunday, the El Ganaa refugee camp in El Jabalein locality near the border between South Sudan and Sudan's White Nile state was hit by torrential rains. In El Gurashi in neighbouring El Gezira, about 700 families are surrounded by floodwaters.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan reported yesterday that at least 215 households were affected in the El Ganaa refugee camp.

The flooding has reportedly affected water sources and latrines, which increases the risk of waterborne disease outbreaks. The rains have also affected road access to the El Jabalein locality.

An inter-agency assessment was conducted in the camp on Tuesday. Roads affected by the rains are being rehabilitated, improving access to the affected areas and allowing for the planned distribution of shelter and non-food supplies.

According to local sources in El Gezira, close to 3,500 people (700 families) are surrounded by floodwaters in the area of El Gurashi.

The area has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Saturday. Affected are Mojama El Hilali (300 homes), Kogeila (130 homes), Dar El Salam (98 homes), Dereisa (64 homes) and El Ushara (104 homes), OCHA reported.

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD)-Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) forecasts El Gezira will receive over 50 mm of rainfall in the coming days.

Earlier this week, Radio Dabanga reported on other parts of Sudan hit by torrents and ensuing floods.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X